Firmino hits back at ‘idiotic’ Ramos

Roberto Firmino has hit back at Sergio Ramos, calling the Spain defender’s comments about the Champions League final “idiotic”.

The Real Madrid captain came under fire from Brazil striker Firmino after criticising Reds’ keeper Loris Karius, Mohamed Salah and Firmino himself in the days since the May 26 match, which Madrid won 3-1 to secure a third successive title.

Ramos told Spanish newspaper AS this week that Salah had instigated the incident between the two players that led to the Egyptian forward being forced off in the first half with a shoulder injury, and that he could have played on with a pain-killing injury.

He also laughed off claims that he had caused Karius to suffer concussion, adding: “I am only missing Roberto Firmino saying he got a cold because a drop of my sweat landed on him.”

Speaking to reporters ahead of Brazil’s friendly match with Austria on Sunday, Firmino hit back at Ramos.

He said: “I prefer not to make any comments, I think he has a view because he was the champion but I thought what he said was idiotic, but that’s okay.”

Ramos has become a target for fan anger since the match.

Egyptian lawyer Bassem Wahba has filed a £873m lawsuit against Ramos amid fears that Salah may miss Egypt’s 2018 World Cup campaign, while more than 400,000 fans have signed a petition calling for UEFA action against Ramos.