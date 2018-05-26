Beckham begs Zidane to beat Liverpool in UCL final

Former England captain David Beckham has begged his former club Real Madrid to beat Liverpool in Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev.

Beckham played alongside current Real manager Zinedine Zidane during the ‘Galácticos’ era at the Spanish giants.

The midfielder, who was widely regarded as one of the greatest crossers of a football in history, takes the view that Los Blancos simply have to win in order that Liverpool doesn’t get the bragging rights.

The 43-year-old, who spent 11 years with Manchester United, doesn’t want the Reds to be crowned champions of Europe as they were always such a fierce rival during his career.

Speaking to reporters, he said: “To have been successful as a player and now to be successful as the boss, the big boss, is incredible.

“I just want to wish Zizou, the boss, the president, the club good luck in the Champions League final.”

“And please beat Liverpool, please!”

Should Zidane win the UCL crown for a third time, he would join Carlo Ancelotti and Bob Paisley as tied for having the most titles in the competition.

Meanwhile, the outfit from Merseyside are aiming for a sixth title and will no doubt hope to emulate their exploits from 2005 when they beat AC Milan on penalties.