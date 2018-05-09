Double blow for Reds youngster Gomez

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has expressed his disappointment at missing out on the UEFA Champions League final and the 2018 World Cup through injury.

The 20-year-old suffered an ankle injury while representing England in a friendly against Netherlands in March, although he has since turned out for the Reds on three occasions.

Gomez had been a regular feature in Jurgen Klopp’s side this season, with long-term injury victim Nathaniel Clyne ruled out for the better part of nine months.

But the Charlton youth product will not return to action before pre-season after undergoing surgery on his ankle, which has dashed his hopes of facing Real Madrid in Kiev later this month.

His World Cup dream is also over, having put himself in the frame to be included in Gareth’s Southgate’s squad for the spectacle in Russia with solid performances against Brazil and the Dutch.

“Gutted to confirm that my season for both club and country is over having undergone successful ankle surgery,” Gomez wrote on Instagram.

“Been a tough few weeks trying everything possible to be available on the pitch to help the team.

“I’m going to do all I can to get back and be in the best possible shape for pre-season. The focus now is to support the team in the two biggest games of the season.”