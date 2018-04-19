Rummenigge: If anyone can beat Real, it’s Bayern

FC Bayern München president Karl-Heinz Rummenigge believes his club may be the only one that can stop Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League this season.

Die Roten will host Los Merengues at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie, while AS Roma and Liverpool clash in the other semi-final.

Bayern was knocked out of the competition by Real Madrid in the 2014 semi-finals and in last year’s quarter-finals. However, Rummenigge is confident the Bundesliga champions can eliminate Zinedine Zidane’s charges.

“If there is one club that can [knock out Real], it is Bayern,” Rummenigge told the press, as quoted by Calcio Mercato.

“To beat Real Madrid, we need to win two games, but if there is a team that can do it, it is Bayern.

“Our team has enormous individual quality and Jupp [Heynckes] has managed to put the pieces of the puzzle together in a wonderful way.

“There is no kind of envy or selfishness, just a great team spirit.”