Top 5 Champions League fightbacks

The Champions League knockout stage has seen its fair share of fightbacks, even before Roma’s victory over Barcelona the other night. Here are five matches from the 21st century that prove you shouldn’t count any team out even if they’re 4 goals down—they could still score six goals more!

5. 2012: Milan 2-0 Barcelona, Barcelona 4-0 Milan; Barcelona win 4-2 on aggregate



It’s not all doom and gloom for the Catalans. They appear twice on this list, and as victors. Here, they did not have a precious away goal when down by two goals. That didn’t matter as the 2nd leg at the Nou Camp saw a barrage of goals from Jordi Alba, David Villa, and a brace from Lionel Messi. Who says Messi doesn’t score when his team needs him?

4. 2004: Milan 4-1 Deportivo La Coruña, Deportivo La Coruña 4-0 Milan; Deportivo win 5-4 on aggregate



Deportivo were down three goals on the return leg to the Estadio Riazor but with an away goal in hand, all they needed was to score 3 goals without the Italian giants scoring on their home ground. And they did just that in the first half. The team from A Coruña left no doubts with a Fran Gonzalez goal to win the tie on aggregate. Deportivo eventually lost to Porto in the semi-final.

3. 2004: Real Madrid 4-2 Monaco, Monaco 3-1 Real Madrid; Monaco win via away goals, 5-5 on aggregate



This would have to be described as the most improbable comeback, and there’s an interesting twist. Monaco had Fernando Morientes, who was loaned to them by Madrid. Without a “no-play” (or cup-tied) clause at the time, the Spaniard scored a crucial away goal for Monaco and closed in on aggregate with another goal at Stade Louis II. Morientes’ teammate Ludovic Guily, who had earlier scored in the match, scored another just after an hour’s play to draw level and have Monaco progress to the semi-final. Monaco would eventually lose to the Jose Mourinho-led Porto in the final.

2. 2005: Liverpool 3-3 Milan, Liverpool win 3-2 on penalties



Unlike the other match-ups on this list, this was the shortest comeback and arguably set on the biggest stage the Champions League can offer. Paolo Maldini, the greatest Milan player ever, scored in the first minute. Then future Chelsea standout Hernan Crespo scored a brace to give AC Milan a 3-0 lead at half-time. The Reds didn’t relent, scoring three goals in the space of 6 minutes from Steven Gerrard, Vladimir Smicer, and Xabi Alonso. Extra time ended with the match tied at 3-3. Jerzy Dudek’s spaghetti legs antics in the shootout sealed Liverpool’s fifth title, as he denied Andriy Shevchenko’s spot kick.

1. 2017: PSG 4-0, Barcelona, Barcelona 6-1 PSG; Barcelona won 6-5 on aggregate.



What were the Catalans thinking going into the second leg of this tie? “Hey we get trashed by 4 goals.” “No problem, we’ll just score 5 at home.” Down by 4 with no away goals, Luis Suarez started the scoring parade for Barca. 50 minutes in, the tie was 4-3 on aggregate in favor of PSG. But Edison Cavani then scored a crucial away goal, meaning Barca had to score three more.

Neymar, who is now with PSG, scored 2 goals as the match wound down. But Barca still needed one more goal. And it came at the 95 minute, thanks to Sergi Roberto. PSG were beaten to the death, at the death. Too bad that while Messi scored from the spot in this round, he was nowhere to be seen in the next and Barca were eliminated.

Don’t worry, Barcelona. You might face PSG again. From what I’ve heard, the Nou Camp is PSG’s bogey ground. The Parisians haven’t won in the Nou Camp in 5 attempts.