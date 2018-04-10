Van Dijk hails ‘complete manager’ Klopp

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk has lauded the work ethic and talent of manager Jurgen Klopp as the club closes in on the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

The Reds thrashed Premier League leaders Manchester City 3-0 at Anfield in the first leg of their quarter-final tie last week, which puts them in a terrific position to progress on Tuesday night when they visit the Etihad Stadium.

Van Dijk has only been at the Merseyside club since January but already speaks highly of Klopp’s managerial skills, calling the German tactician a fantastic manager.

“He is the complete manager,” Van Dijk told the press, according to FourFourTwo. “He is a fantastic team manager, player-manager as well, everyone is working hard together.

“Obviously that [Klopp’s rapport with the crowd] stays more in people’s minds because that is what you see, but he is much more than that.

“You don’t see all the hard work we put in behind the scenes. He has shown already that he is an outstanding manager.”