Guardiola: No guarantees

The German champions ground out a goalless draw at the Dombass Arena in Donetsk on February 17 and welcome the Ukrainian champions to the Allianz Arena as heavy favourites to make the quarter-final.

But despite winning six straight games in the Bundesliga – including an 8-0 drubbing of Hamburg just before the first leg – Guardiola is wary of the threat posed by the visitors.

The Spaniard said: “Maybe tomorrow it’ll be a surprise and we have to be prepared. This game is like a play-off in basketball with the first game and the second game.

“The game and the strategy defensively and the way to attack can change. We know each other better, exactly what they did and they know as well what we did.

“In general, I think they are going to play in the same way. The difference is the quality of the players. At the end, it depends on the quality of the players in both teams.”