Besiktas punished for cat invasion

Besiktas have been hit by a UEFA charge after a cat ran onto the pitch during their Champions League last 16 defeat to Bayern Munich.

Play came to a halt early in the second half of the second leg after the cat jumped over an advertising hoarding and ran towards the corner flag, before heading back into the stands.

UEFA have decided that Besiktas fell foul of the “insufficient organisation” offence, while the Turkish club have also been hit by another two charges for “throwing objects” and “blocking stairways”.

It proved to be a miserable night for Besiktas on and off the pitch after Bayern won the second leg 3-1 and went through 8-1 on aggregate to reach the quarter-finals.

But Bayern fans saw the funny side of the unusual pitch invader after they voted the cat as their man of the match on social media.