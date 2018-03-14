Heynckes warns Bayern against complacency

FC Bayern München manager Jupp Heynckes insists his players need to maintain high levels of concentration against Besiktas despite Die Roten’s five-goal advantage.

The Bundesliga champions thrashed Besiktas 5-0 in the first leg of their last-16 tie at the Allianz Arena and are expected to cruise into the quarter-finals.

However, Heynckes has warned against complacency and urged his team to put in a professional performance at the Vodafone Stadyumu in Istanbul.

“I have many experienced players in my team. You always have to approach the match with maximum concentration, no matter how big your advantage. You must always want to win the match, regardless of the first leg. My players are professional enough for that,” he told his pre-match press conference.

“I know from experience what’s needed in the Champions League. We’re dominating the Bundesliga, we have an enormous advantage. We still approach all our matches very carefully, we work very hard during the week.

“But there are still things you can perfect so you’re prepared when you encounter absolutely top opponents – I hope we’ll go through tomorrow. My players are anxious to put the things we work on into practice. But they’re processes, they take time, they aren’t complete.”

On the expected atmosphere in Turkey, he added: “It’s very important to play in a good atmosphere. The fans are part of it. I know passionate fans will be here tomorrow, they’ll spur their team on. I really like that. Football would be unemotional without fans and loud support. We’re all looking forward to the match.”