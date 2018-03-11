Marotta: Pochettino accusations unfounded

Beppe Marotta has refuted claims from Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino that Juventus influenced the referee in their UEFA Champions League clash on Wednesday.

The Bianconeri advanced to the quarter-finals of the competition at the expense of Spurs following a 2-1 win at Wembley in the second leg of their last-16 tie.

Pochettino subsequently questioned the conduct of the Serie A champions by suggesting that Juve president Andrea Agnelli, CEO Marotta and manager Massimiliano Allegri put the match official under pressure before the game and during the half-time interval.

?️ "I am proud because the performance was good in both games." Mauricio discusses Wednesday's disappointing defeat.#COYS pic.twitter.com/yXENgrq9Y3 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) 8 March 2018

But while Marotta admits he did visit the officials' changing room, the Italian denied the allegations made by Pochettino.

"These are unfounded accusations," he told Premium Sport ahead of the league encounter against Udinese on Sunday.

"We were in the dressing room but we did not show our frustration to the referee, not even after the first half. I did enter the dressing room but not to protest, only to wish good luck for the future."