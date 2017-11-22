Henderson: Liverpool imploded in second half

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson admits the players only have themselves to blame after squandering a three-nil lead against Sevilla on Tuesday.

The Reds dominated proceedings in the first half of their UEFA Champions League Group E encounter in Seville and took a 3-0 lead thanks to a brace from Roberto Firmino and a goal from Sadio Mane.

However, they appeared to switch off after the break and let the Spanish side back into the game, eventually drawing 3-3 after Wissam Ben Yedder scored twice, once from the spot, and Guido Pizarro netted the equaliser.

“We have let ourselves down. The performance in the second half undid all the good work we did in the first,” Henderson was quoted as saying by talkSPORT.

“We were disciplined, kept the ball at the right times, scored brilliant goals and even though I thought they had good chances in the first half I thought we defended well.

“It just felt as though we didn’t start well in the second half, straight from the kick-off, and we didn’t recover. They scored the first and the crowd got up. They started to have a good go and it becomes difficult then.

“They were getting it back cheaply and it invites pressure. It doesn’t feel good but at the same time when we come to look at the table it is still in our own hands. We are top of the group, we have to try and stay positive.”