Allegri: Let’s not compare Dybala to Messi… yet

Massimiliano Allegri has played down comparisons between Paulo Dybala and Lionel Messi ahead of Wednesday’s clash between Juventus and Barcelona.

Juve welcome Barca to Torino for the penultimate Champions League Group D clash, ahead of which there have been comparisons between the two Argentinian forwards.

"Paulo is a lot younger and still needs time to develop his game," Allegri told said ahead of the match.

"They both use their left foot but they are very different physically and in the way that they move the ball around the pitch.

"Paulo started the season very well, but then he had a dip in form when he missed two penalties. But it's typical to have these ups and downs. He will still continue to take penalties for us, as he is still growing as a player."

While Barca are four points clear at the top of La Liga, Juve are four behind Serie A leaders Napoli, and were beaten 3-2 by Sampdoria over the weekend.

"We have lost two matches in Serie A so I can say that we need to improve our attitude and mentality," Allegri added, "especially in the defence, and we need to find the right balance in order to bring the results home."