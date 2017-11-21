Ronaldo bags brace as Real demolish APOEL

Real Madrid confidently saw off APOEL 6-0 in their Champions League Group H match at the GSP Stadium on Tuesday night.

APOEL 0 Real Madrid 6

Modric with the opener on 23′

Benzema adds a second on 39′

Nacho scores on 41′

Benzema with his second on 45+1′

Ronaldo gets in on the act on 49′

Ronaldo makes it six on 54′

Match summary

Real ran rampant in Nicosia against the group’s bottom side, with goals in quick succession in the first half from Luka Modric, Karim Benzema and Nacho before two after the break from Cristiano Ronaldo in a one-sided affair.

Full report

Real wasted no time in threatening their opponents with Cristiano Ronaldo chesting down a Karim Benzema ball before forcing a fine low save from Nauzet Perez.

Marcelo was called to clear a dangerous ball into the Real box from Roland Sallai as Efstathios Aloneftis wasted an early free-kick amid some promising signs from the hosts.

Ronaldo was just wide of the target on 18 minutes before producing a similar outcome from a 21st minute free-kick.

But Real were soon in the lead through the mercurial Luca Modric, who smashed home past Perez after a poor back-heeled clearance from Vinicius from Daniel Carvajal’s lofted delivery into the box.

Sallai beat Nacho and the post with a header he flashed wide on 27 minutes as Ronaldo did the same at the other end.

But Benzema was not so wasteful with a slotted effort on 39 minutes after being set through on goal by Ronaldo, through the heart of the APOEL defence.

And Real were out of sight when Nacho got his foot to a Verane header following Toni Kroos’ 41st minute corner to poke the ball past a despairing Perez.

Benzema made it worse for APOEL with a fourth goal in added time at the end of the first half, as he tapped home from a square pass from Ronaldo, who had set to shoot after being played in on goal by Benzema, only to tee up his teammate for the simplest of finishes.

After his act of kindness at the end of the first half, Ronaldo had his goal five minutes after the break, with a towering header from a telling Marcelo delivery from the left.

Ronaldo fired into the side-netting before quickly adding a second for himself with 54 minutes on the clock, with quickly-taken hit into an empty net after the ball had bounced off Benzema as he got in the way of a weak back pass.

Perez denied Marco Asensio with his legs as Real raced forward once again before second-half Real substitute Borja Mayoral fluffed his chance to add a seventh, under pressure from Efstathios Aloneftis, with his touch scooping over the crossbar.

But it was a comprehensive showing from Madrid nonetheless, who will have to be content with second place in Group H after Tottenham Hotspur beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 to claim top spot.