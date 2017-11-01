Vertonghen: I wouldn’t swap Kane for Ronaldo

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen insists he wouldn’t swap star striker Harry Kane for anyone else in world football, including Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kane has hit a rich vein of form in recent weeks and has already notched up 13 goals in 12 games across all competitions this season.

Spurs are preparing to take on Real Madrid at Wembley on Wednesday in a UEFA Champions League tie, which has prompted Vertonghen to compare Kane with four-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo.

“Obviously they are both unbelievable players. Ronaldo has his qualities and Harry has his,” he said.

“We have got to show respect to Ronaldo, for everything he has won over the years and what he is still doing, and the level he is still playing at.

“It is hard to compare because they are different kinds of players but Harry is for me one of the best number nines in Europe, maybe the best, and he shows that every week.

“I wouldn’t swap Harry for any player at the moment.”