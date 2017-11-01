Big Match focus: Tottenham Hotspur v Real Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to build on their last outing in the Champions League when they host Real Madrid at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.

Champions League

1 October 2017

Round 4

Kick-off 12:30 GMT

Venue: Wembley Stadium

Referee: C. Cakir

Assistants: B. Duran, T. Ongun

Fourth official: M. Emre Eyisoy

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Tottenham Hotspur 4 0 1 3

Real Madrid 4 3 1 0

Previous encounter:

Real Madrid 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur 17/10/17 (Champions League)

Real Madrid goalscorer: C. Ronaldo (PG 43′)

Tottenham Hotspur goalscorer: R. Varane (OG 28′)

Players to watch:

Back in training ? #COYS A post shared by Tottenham Hotspur (@spursofficial) on Oct 31, 2017 at 8:23am PDT

Harry Kane is in a race to be fit to face Real, having sat out of the loss to Manchester United, leaving Mauricio Pochettino with a problem as to who will lead the Spurs attack. Fernando Llorente has impressed in his few appearances for the club, as Deli Alli, Christian Eriksen pulls the strings in midfield.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be in a determined mood, having suffered defeat against Girona in La Liga on Sunday, and having endured an indifferent season so far, as after returning from suspension. He has hit just two goals in his last six games – although his overall record this season is a healthy seven goals in 11 games in all competitions – including five in three Champions League ties.

?⚽️? #RMUCL Training under the Wembley lights! ¡Entrenando bajo los focos de Wembley! #HalaMadrid A post shared by Real Madrid C.F. ? (@realmadrid) on Oct 31, 2017 at 2:34pm PDT

Team form and manager quotes:

Tottenham were unbeaten in 11 games heading into their League Cup clash with West Ham where Pochettino put out a much-changed side. Spurs were then narrowly beaten 1-0 by Manchester United last time out.

They come into this match in third place on the Premier League standings, and on top of Group H, ahead of Real, although with identical statistics, including two wins and a draw.

Real slipped eight points adrift of La Liga leaders Barcelona after their 2-1 defeat to Girona on Sunday, having lost just once previously and drawn twice in 12 ties.

Ahead of the game, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino told the club’s official website, he hopes Harry Kane will be fit to play.

He said: “Harry will be on the (squad) list. He trained with the group and was good, at the same level of the team.

“Now we need to know the feeling from him tonight and tomorrow and then take the best decision for him, first of all, and then the team.

“We’re happy. To avoid a risk in the last two games was good for him and we hope he will be in 100 percent condition to play.”

Zinedine Zidane added on the Real site: “We’re in good shape. Following a defeat, people may think that we’re not in good spirits, but it’s quite the opposite. We’re in good shape fitness-wise and are ready to deliver a good performance. It’s a good stage on which to deliver a great performance against a strong side and that’s what we’ve got to look to forward to”.

“It’s a fine stage on which to put in a good display against strong opposition. We want to see a good game of football. The players enjoy these sorts of games. We’re ready to put in a good performance, it won’t be straightforward because we’re up against a great team”.

Team news:

For Spurs, Kane is facing a late fitness test on his hamstring while Victor Wanyama (knee) is out.

Real will be without Gareth Bale (calf) as Keylor Navas and Raphael Varane remain sidelined