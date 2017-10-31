Allegri eyes UCL knockout round

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri said his team has ‘winning DNA’ ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Sporting CP.

The Bianconeri have shaken off a patch of poor form with four wins in a row, including a 2-1 victory against the Lisbon-based side in Turin earlier in October.

Training is done! We're off to Lisbon! ✈️➡️?? #SCPJuve A post shared by Juventus Football Club (@juventus) on Oct 30, 2017 at 6:45am PDT

"I'm really proud to be part of this team," Allegri said ahead of the match. "Juventus have winning DNA.

"This game will be very difficult. Sporting are a very good squad and we need to get a positive result."

Juve are currently second in Group D, three behind leaders Barcelona and three above Sporting. A win would see them progress to the Last 16.

"It would be like a gift for us, for our fans and for everyone associated with the club," Allegri said of a place in the next round.

"We know what a win here will give us, it gives us the possibility of going through on the night. But a draw would also keep us on the right path."