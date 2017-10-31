Allegri eyes UCL knockout round

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri said his team has ‘winning DNA’ ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Sporting CP.
The Bianconeri have shaken off a patch of poor form with four wins in a row, including a 2-1 victory against the Lisbon-based side in Turin earlier in October.
"I'm really proud to be part of this team," Allegri said ahead of the match. "Juventus have winning DNA.
"This game will be very difficult. Sporting are a very good squad and we need to get a positive result."
Juve are currently second in Group D, three behind leaders Barcelona and three above Sporting. A win would see them progress to the Last 16.
"It would be like a gift for us, for our fans and for everyone associated with the club," Allegri said of a place in the next round.
"We know what a win here will give us, it gives us the possibility of going through on the night. But a draw would also keep us on the right path."