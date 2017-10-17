Real Madrid vs Spurs: Four talking points

Spurs and Harry Kane have enjoyed a great start to their Champions League campaign this season, but face their biggest test yet on Tuesday when they face defending champions Real Madrid in the Santiago Bernabeu.

FOX Sports Asia takes a look at some of the crucial talking points ahead of the crunch Group H clash.

The Harry Kane show?

Harry Kane has been the talk of Europe following his explosive start to the season. The Spurs striker has netted 15 goals in his last 11 games for club and country, which has seen him draw comparisons to Lionel Messi and Ronaldo. And while he may not be at quite the same level as the world’s two biggest superstars, he is slowly getting there. Zinedine Zidane has certainly taken notice, describing Kane as “a complete player” ahead of Tuesday evening’s match.

Could we see Real and Zidane launch a big money move for Kane in the summer? Guess it depends on how well he fares against Sergio Ramos and co.

Spurs debut on the big stage

Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs may be a known quantity domestically, Premier League teams are certainly already aware of their quality, but so far in Europe Pochettino’s team has flattered to deceive. They struggled in the Europa league during Pochettino’s first two seasons, a Round of 16 aggregate thrashing to Borussia Dortmund their best performance, while last year they won only two Champions League group stage games as they finished third behind Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen. This year they have started well and a positive result against Madrid could see Pochettino and Spurs finally make their mark on the continent.

Ronaldo ready to strike

You cannot talk about a Real Madrid match without mentioning Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese star has been in his usual superb Champions League form in their first two games and has four goals in the competition already.

Even better news for Ronaldo is that Spurs are suffering a mini crisis in defence. Mauricio Pochettino has no left back with Danny Rose and Ben Davies both unlikely to play, so he may be forced to play Jan Vertonghen or Kieran Trippier in an unfamiliar position. A reshuffled defence is music to Ronaldo’s ears and you can bet your bottom dollar he will be ready to take advantage.

Control of the group at stake

Spurs have gotten off to a great start in the Champions League this term following their disappointing group stage exit last season, winning their first two games in Group H against Dortmund and APOEL. Madrid have done the same, so the next two games will prove crucial to both teams. Dortmund, although pointless so far, are likely to surge back into contention with two games against the group’s weakest team, so both Spurs and Madrid know how important the next two fixtures are.