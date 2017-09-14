Bosz: We played well but were sloppy

Peter Bosz admitted his Borussia Dortmund side conceded soft goals in their shock 3-1 Champions League defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Heung-Min Son smashed in at Roman Burki's near post after just four minutes before Harry Kane did the same with 15 played following a sensational curler from Andriy Yarmolenko after 11 minutes. Kane though was afforded time and space to find his second of the night with an hour on the clock.

A naturally disappointed Bosz said after the game, that the result wasn't a true reflection of the game.

He explained: "I am disappointed because we should have got more out of the game. Above all, we played well in the first half but were sloppy on two occasions.

"Both teams typically play according to the same philosophy, that is, they want to press high up the pitch and play out from the back. We did that very well. We applied pressure far up the pitch, but then the defence needs to be well organised, which wasn't the case when the first goal was scored. The goals we conceded were much too soft."

Christian Pulisic, who had an excellent game, despite ending up on the losing side, added: "Tottenham are a very good team. But we had chances, and we really should have got another goal and taken the lead in the first half.

"Unfortunately, it didn't work out that way. We scored a goal which was ruled out due to an offside decision, and then our opponent scored – and then the game suddenly had a completely different feel to it.

"That is what happened today. Of course, we wanted to win against Tottenham. Now the home match is even more significant. We have to beat them at home."