Verratti hails PSG’s new front three

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti praised his expensive new teammates after their Champions League demolition of Celtic in Glasgow.

PSG’s star-studded side swept to a 5-0 win at Celtic Park, with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe finding the net before Edinson Cavani added a brace. Mikael Lustig turned into his own net for the French side’s fourth goal.

“They are exceptional players,” Verratti said of the new recruits, worth a combined total of around €360 of oil money. “We are lucky to have them here.

“There are other very important attackers on other teams, but we have to think only of ourselves. They can decide the match at any time.”

Neymar added that he is enjoying playing alongside Mbappe, and has been impressed with the French youngster, who is still just 18 years old.

“It’s always a pleasure to play with great players, even though he’s young,” Neymar said, via UEFA. “For me, he’s a great player and he has the potential to improve even more.

“It’s always very difficult to come here, but we put in a great display as a team.”