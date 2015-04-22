Guardiola charged for T-shirt

Guardiola wore the T-shirt stating “Justica para Topo” at a press conference before the second leg of the Champions League match against Porto.

It relates to a campaign, backed also by Lionel Messi, calling for an investigation into the death of journalist Topo Lopez in a car accident at the World Cup.

His car was reportedly smashed into by a vehicle driven by two suspected criminals, being pursued by the police.

UEFA’s regulations prohibit the use of “sporting events for manifestations of a non-sporting nature” and the governing body has charged Guardiola with an “incident of non-sporting nature”.

Porto boss Julian Lopetegui has also been charged following his dismissal from the bench during the 6-1 win by Bayern.

The cases will be dealt with by UEFA’s disciplinary body on 21 May