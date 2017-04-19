Ronaldo hat-trick sees off plucky Bayern

Cristiano Ronaldo rescued Real Madrid with a match-winning hat-trick as they beat 10-man Bayern Munich 4-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday to progress to the Champions League semi-finals.

Real Madrid 4 Bayern Munich 2

Lewandowski penalty opens the scoring

Ronaldo heads Los Blancos level

Ramos OG restores Bayern's lead

Ronaldo strikes twice and Asensio seals win

Match Summary

The defending champions took a 2-1 advantage into their quarter-final second-leg clash, but Bayern got back into the tie with a 53rd-minute penalty from Robert Lewandowski.

Ronaldo put Zinedine Zidane's side back in the driving seat with a header on 76 minutes, only to see Sergio Ramos diverted the ball into his own net moments later to take the match to extra time.

The Bavarians had been dealt a massive blow just before the full-time whistle when Arturo Vidal received his marching orders, and Real capitalised on the extra man as Ronaldo scored twice in the space of five minutes before Marco Asensio sealed the win at the death.

Full Report

Carlo Ancelotti's men made the better start in Madrid and they threatened to break the deadlock in the ninth minute when Thiago Alcantara's shot from inside the area was blocked and Arjen Robben hit the side-netting on the follow-up.

Los Blancos started to grow into the game and Karim Benzema steered a header wide of the right post from Marcello's cross on 23 minutes before Dani Carvajal forced Manuel Neuer into a fantastic diving save with his long-range strike three minutes later.

Ramos then had his shot cleared off the line by Jerome Boateng, while Toni Kroos blazed over the crossbar from inside the box, as Real began to turn the screws.

Ronaldo had a shot smothered by Neuer after the hosts broke upfield on the counter and the Portuguese forward fired wide of the near post from inside the area of the left shortly before half-time.

⚽️ Header

⚽️ Left-foot

⚽️ Right-foot The perfect hat-trick for Cristiano Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/xDYUayIj43 — 8 Fact Football (@8Fact_Footballl) April 18, 2017

Isco went close early in the second half with a long-range effort that flew inches past the left post – the narrow shave sparking the Bundesliga giants to life.

Robben got on the end of David Alaba's cross in the 51st minute, only to see Marcello clear his header off the line, and the Dutchman's trickery won Bayern a penalty two minutes later when he was brought down by Casemiro.

Lewandowski made no mistake from 12 yards out to level the tie, although Real still held the advantage on away goals, but Vidal looked to change in the 55th minute with a volley from inside the box that just cleared the crossbar.

However, Ronaldo put the hosts back in front 11 minutes later with a well-placed header from Casemiro's cross, after the Brazilian midfielder had won back possession.

Parity was restored instantly as a loose ball bounced off Ramos and rolled into the back of the net.

Casemiro was fortunate not to pick up a second yellow card for a foul on Robben, but luck was not on Vidal's side as he was cautioned for a second time three minutes later to be sent down the tunnel.

The visitors held on for the remaining six minutes to force an extra 30 minutes of football, but weariness took its toll in extra time.

After Neuer denied Asensio at his near post, Ronaldo struck from 10 yards out as he fired a left-footed volley under Neuer just before the mini-break.

Marcello was the creator of their next goal on 109 minutes as he burst through the middle and laid the ball off for Ronaldo to complete his hat-trick and record another milestone – his 100th Champions League goal.

Asensio wrapped up the win three minutes later with a fine effort, the substitute cutting to the right and going past Mats Hummels before firing into the bottom-left corner of the net.