Pep promises attack in Monaco

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said that his side will be knocked out of the Champions League if they fail to score in Monaco.

Guardiola’s comments came after City grabbed a two-goal lead with a 5-3 victory in an extraordinary first-leg tie at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

City escaped with a crucial advantage despite an error-strewn defensive display in Manchester that saw the French league leaders lead twice, and miss a penalty before conceding three goals in 11 minutes late in the game.

Guardiola described the contest as “beautiful” and vowed to continue attacking in the reverse fixture at Stade Louis II on March 15, as defending their lead could prove difficult.







“We attack in small spaces and defend huge spaces behind, that’s why the people contracted me to come here,” Guardiola said.

“It is special for football when two teams play like that. I am happier than my colleague from Monaco because at 2-0 [two goals behind] we are out. If one team can score a thousand million goals, it’s Monaco. They arrive with six or seven players in the box and it is tough to control that on the counterattack.”

Still, the Spaniard admitted City’s defending needed to improve.

“Of course we have to improve. The first goal was a mistake, the second was a mistake but today the lesson is that we never give up. We were lucky in some aspects of the second half and very unlucky in some aspects of the first half,” he said.

“They will attack more and more and we have to defend better. But we will have our chances. We are going to fly to Monaco to score as many goals as possible. We are not going to defend that result. We now know each other better. We will adjust some things, they will adjust some things but we have to score goals. If we don’t score a goal in Monaco we will be eliminated.”