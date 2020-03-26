How Coronavirus exposed the ugly face of European football

Coronavirus is the name of a new reality, a truth which is dictating the new world where people are sent home so that they can stay healthy and come out to work in the future. The virus which is officially called COVID-19 has been categorised as a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).

As of today, March 26, 2020, more than 20,000 people have lost their lives due to the virus which originated from the city of Wuhan in China in December last year whereas more than 400,000 people have been officially infected.

Two of the severely affected countries due to the novel Coronavirus are from Europe—Italy and Spain—where the most number of deaths are recorded.

Digging through the official statistics, both countries have recorded more than 52% of the casualties in the world from COVID-19, and whether we like it or not, football played a criminal role in spreading the virus across Europe.

Unfortunate night in Milan

It was February 19, it was one of the UEFA Champions League nights, it was Atalanta—a club based in the northern part of Italy in Bergamo—who faced Spanish La Liga club Valencia in the first leg of the round-of-16 tie in Europe’s elite club competition at the historic San Siro. By then, Italy’s total number of confirmed cases of the Coronavirus was just three, as per Worldometer.

However, what followed after that night was an unimaginable outbreak of a virus which has now killed more than 7,500 people in Italy alone.

Bergamo’s Mayor Giorgio Gori was quoted by the Guardian as saying that football match on February 19 brought a nightmare on a country who had one of the best medical systems in the world.

According to Gori, about 40,000 fans travelled 40 kilometres to Milan to attend the match and had some of the COVID-19 patients within them who were asymptomatic.

Those people not only attended the match in the stadium but visited bars and engaged in the social gathering, something which is opposite to what is recommended during a time when the world is facing such a contagious virus.

Gori’s claim about the football match proving to be a ‘bomb’ in increasing the number of cases of COVID-19 in the region is being backed by the official statistics as well wherein the two weeks from that match, the total number of officially confirmed patients went from just three in Italy on February 19 to 3,089 on March 4, 2020, and today it stands at 74,386.

From there on, the country with one of the oldest population in the world just never looked like controlling the outbreak.

Italy was not the only affected country from that unfortunate night as the match had visitors from Spain as well where Valencia fans travelled more than 1,000 kilometres to support their team at the San Siro.

And it was no surprise that the majority of the early cases in Spain were from Valencia whereas the majority of the first confirmed cases in La Liga were also of Valencia players.

That all could’ve been avoided had UEFA took things seriously and followed the other sporting bodies who were postponing the events in the wake of Coronavirus, but instead, they went ahead with the events believing some sort of immunity and were more focused towards achieving their financial objectives.

UEFA was not the only body who showed complacency at the time of global pandemic as there was an equal sort of arrogance showed by the Premier League and the German Bundesliga.

Both bodies refused to follow the path of making sure the safety of the audience as well as the players and held matches thinking nothing could go wrong, mainly citing that they will face huge financial loses if the games are either postponed or played behind the closed doors.

European football’s ugly face in time of crisis

It is often said that the reality of someone becomes clear when there is a time of adversity, and European football has truly shown their ugly face in the time of crisis.

It is becoming increasingly clear that clubs will take some financial hit with all the leagues in the continent postponed indefinitely.

However, it is also clear that the majority who will going to suffer during these crises are the lower league clubs, where the main source of income is the gate money.

As of today, there have been no powerhouse entity in European football who came forward and announced a plan to support lower league clubs to overcome such difficult times.

Instead, some of the owners and club hierarchies have been quoted saying blatantly that they want to restart football as soon as possible to reduce their own damages, that too despite having a turnover of hundreds of millions of Euros per year.

“We have overcome many pandemics and crises before. We will overcome this one, too. The question is how large a price we will pay,” were the words of WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday and as optimistic that may have sounded, it is also true that the people living on this planet have shown time and again the courage to overcome such crisis.

However, once this is over, questions should be asked to the authorities in the football governing bodies about their criminal negligence at a time when nothing mattered more than saving human lives.