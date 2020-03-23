After Liverpool’s failure against Atletico, its time give Zidane’s Madrid some credit

Real Madrid are one of the most successful clubs in the history of football. Their story of accomplishments on the field can be traced back all the way to the start of the 20th century when they went on to claim their first-ever title—which was Copa del Rey.

Of late, Real have had an extremely successful last decade and it is surprising considering the fact that during the same duration, their rivals—FC Barcelona—had their share of success as well.

It is not so common that two teams from the same league went on to achieve great things in pretty much the same era.

However, the pattern of the success was such that Barca’s majority of the domination came on the domestic front whereas Los Blancos focused more on continental glory.

That focus paid enormous dividend as the Madrid-based club went on to lift Europe’s elite club football competition—UEFA Champions League—four times in the space of just five seasons.

Three of those trophy-winning campaigns came under the management of Zinedine Zidane in back-to-back years, but somehow the team from the Spanish capital never received the kind of appreciation or credit they deserved.

On social media especially and in the drawing-room discussions in general, Real is being portrayed as a club who bought those titles instead of really winning them.

‘Oh they were lucky, oh you can win titles when referees are playing as a 12th man, it is easier to win cup competitions, oh but they didn’t win the league title,’ were some of the things which are repeated over and over again to undermine the achievement and for some, it made sense as well after all Real are famous for buying whoever they want, whenever they want.

However, it will be rather unfair to undermine those astronomical achievements just because the club historically had the financial power not many can compete with.

To put into perspective, Real went on to win four Champions League titles in five seasons, whereas English Premier League giants Manchester United have just three Champions League titles in their entire history.

If that comparison is not enough than Barcelona and German Bundesliga giants FC Bayern Munich have five each in their respective club histories.

If that perspective is not enough, an example can be taken from the current Liverpool team, which many believe are amongst the best English teams of all times.

Despite their on-field consistency and sheer brilliance, Jurgen Klopp’s man managed to lift the title just once whereas they qualified for the finals twice and recently dumped out of the competition in the round-of-16 stage against rather out-of-form Atletico Madrid.

Yes, Real might have been lucky in some of the matches during those amazing three years, but such is the competitiveness of the competition that you need a bit of luck to turn the tide around.

To Real’s credit, they hung in there through such a long period and grasp any opportunity which came their way at crucial junctures, which made their achievement an unprecedented one.