Liverpool fan Sean Cox returns home almost two years after attack

Sean Cox’s wife confirmed he has returned to the family home, two years on from an attack before Liverpool’s match with Roma.

Liverpool fan Sean Cox has returned home almost two years after suffering life-changing injuries as a result of an attack outside Anfield.

The father-of-three was assaulted prior to the Champions League semi-final fixture against Roma in April 2018.

A Roma fan, Simone Mastrelli, was jailed for three and a half years in February 2019 after entering a guilty plea to unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Cox was left in a coma with serious brain injuries and underwent extensive rehabilitation.

A Facebook post from his wife Martina confirmed he had returned to his family home in County Meath.

“This is a day we as a family have been looking forward to for a long time,” she wrote.

“While Sean still has a long road to travel, having him home with us is an incredibly important step as we come together as a family unit again.

“I can’t thank enough those who have helped Sean along the way over the past two years. Without a doubt this support has made today possible.

“In particular, I would like to thank the incredible staff in Marymount Care Centre in Lucan for the care and support they have provided to Sean over the past number of months.

“At a time when staying at home takes on new meaning for all of us, it’s clear that there is no other place that Sean would rather be.”