UEFA postpones Champions League, Europa League matches

Champions League, Europa League and UEFA Youth League matches will not take place in the week commencing March 16.

UEFA has postponed all Champions League and Europa League matches scheduled to take place next week due to the spread of COVID-19.

European football’s governing body will stage a video conference on Tuesday, March 17, to discuss how its club competitions and Euro 2020 might proceed in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, it has opted for immediate action due to the rapidly developing situation, with UEFA Youth League matches and the proposed quarter-final draws for the Champions League and Europa League on March 20 also called off.

“In the light of developments due to the spread of COVID-19 in Europe and related decisions made by different governments, all UEFA club competitions matches scheduled next week are postponed,” a statement from the organisation read.

“This includes the remaining UEFA Champions League round of 16 second-leg matches scheduled on 17 and 18 March 2020; all UEFA Europa League round of 16 second-leg matches scheduled on 19 March 2020; all UEFA Youth League quarter-final matches scheduled on 17 and 18 March 2020.

“Further decisions on when these matches take place will be communicated in due course.

“As a consequence of the postponements, the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League quarter-final draws scheduled for 20 March have also been postponed.”