Manchester City’s clash with Real Madrid and Juventus’ game against Lyon – both in the last 16 of the Champions League – have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Premier League champions City made the decision in conjunction with UEFA after Madrid established a self-imposed quarantine in the wake of a positive coronavirus test by one of their basketball players on Thursday.

Juve’s game was pushed back after centre-back Daniele Rugani was found to have contracted COVID-19, with the club consequently following isolation procedures.

A City statement read: “Manchester City’s Champions League fixture at home to Real Madrid has been postponed.

“The decision to postpone Tuesday’s game was made in conjunction with UEFA and follows confirmation that players from Real Madrid will self-isolate for 15 days, after it emerged that a player from the club’s basketball team tested positive for COVID-19.

“The club sends it best wishes to the players and staff at Real Madrid’s football and basketball teams.

“Further information regarding the rescheduled date and related ticketing information will follow in due course.”

The proliferation of COVID-19 in Spain has led to the next two LaLiga matchdays being suspended, having previously been due to be played behind closed doors. In Italy, all domestic sport has been prohibited until April 3.

According to the World Health Organization, there have been 2,140 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Spain and 12,462 in Italy.