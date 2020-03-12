It does not feel right – ‘bad loser’ Klopp questions Atletico’s style after Champions League elimination

Liverpool were eliminated from the Champions League by Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, but Jurgen Klopp was pleased with his side’s display.

Jurgen Klopp questioned Atletico Madrid’s style of play and insisted Liverpool deserved more after being eliminated from the Champions League at the last-16 stage.

The reigning European champions fell to a 3-2 defeat in Wednesday’s dramatic second leg at Anfield to exit the competition 4-2 on aggregate.

Georginio Wijnaldum’s first-half header and Roberto Firmino’s strike early in extra time had put Liverpool on course for the quarter-finals.

But substitute Marcos Llorente profited from an Adrian error to swing the tie in Atletico’s favour and added a second nine minutes later to leave the hosts needing two goals.

Alvaro Morata scored a breakaway goal late on to condemn Liverpool to their first Anfield defeat since September 2018 and a first in Europe since October 2014.

Holders Liverpool bow out after an unforgettable spell in the competition#UCL pic.twitter.com/7FwGtGyKpp — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 11, 2020

Klopp had no complaints about his side’s performance on the day and instead criticised Atletico’s gameplan, with the visitors happy to sit back and rely on inspired goalkeeper Jan Oblak for large parts of the contest.

“I am completely happy with the performance. It’s so difficult to play a side like this,” he told BT Sport.

“I don’t understand with the quality they have the football they play. They could play proper football but they stand deep and have counter-attacks.

“We accept it of course but it doesn’t feel right tonight. I realise I am a really bad loser, especially when the boys put such an effort in against world-class players on the other side who defend with two rows of four.

“We know in the last two years we had some lucky moments in the Champions League, you have to, to reach two finals, but today it was everything was against us in the decisive moments.”

2 – For only the second time in Liverpool’s history, the Reds have scored 2+ goals in a home European encounter and suffered a defeat (also 2-3 v Udinese in 2012 in the Europa League), surrendering a two-goal lead to lose on home soil in Europe for the first time. Unprecedented. pic.twitter.com/wHaxsUzNHq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 11, 2020

Liverpool bombarded Atletico’s goal during the second half of normal time but could not find a way past Oblak, while Andy Robertson hit the crossbar with a header.

Firmino’s first Anfield goal in 20 matches looked as though it would be enough to keep Klopp’s men on course for another final, only for Adrian’s howler to prove costly.

“For the score to go 2-1 was not cool – it was a blow but it’s not a big problem,” Klopp added. “The second goal was a bigger problem.

“After the second goal the legs were a bit tired. Everything that looked really natural in the first 90 minutes became a bit stiff.

“The crosses did not have the same quality. We wanted the first-time crosses like for the first goal, which was brilliant and the boys forgot to do that.”