PSG 2-0 Borussia Dortmund: 5 talking points as PSG secure quarterfinals berth behind closed-doors in Paris

A closed-doors fixture posed no problems for the French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) as they scored two and kept a clean sheet to knock Borussia Dortmund out of the UEFA Champions League. FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the key talking points from the Parc des Princes.

#1 First-half PSG blitz seals game

PSG’s first-leg performance in Germany brought back memories of their numerous early European exits in the past few seasons and they were under big pressure to deliver a result this time around. They did not disappoint and for the first time in a while, the team from Paris delivered a big European performance when it mattered most.

Neymar opened the scoring in the 22nd minute before Juan Bernat scored his first goal in 11 months to make it two, a strike which eventually turned out to be the winner. Big result for the Parisians.

#2 Emre Can ill-discipline cost Dortmund the tie

Borussia Dortmund needed a goal to force extra-time but Emre Can did his team no favours with his ill-discipline. The midfielder had his name taken into the book in the 88th minute and had his marching orders less than 60 seconds later.

Neymar took exception to Can’s challenge on him and the German responded by pushing him to the ground, forcing referee Anthony Taylor to issue him a second yellow card moments after his first. Can’s red card epitomized how Dortmund had self-destructed on the night and it was game over for both, the team and the player.

#3 Haaland and Sancho go missing

Dortmund’s stars from the first-leg, Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho were nowhere to be seen when their team needed them the most. Under no real pressure and expectation, the youngsters delivered the goods in the first-leg, but the best players must be the first ones to show up when the chips are down as well.

While Halaand was mostly subdued after an early booking, Sancho made the wrong choices on a number of occasions, including once when he should have squared to the Norwegian instead of going for goal on his own at the keeper’s near post. Poor performance but an experience that will certainly do the duo a world of good.

#4 Thomas Tuchel hangs on to his job – for now

PSG’s decision to stick with Thomas Tuchel after their Champions League debacle against Manchester United last season was a surprise but there was no doubt his job was on the line against Dortmund this time around as well. The league is always a certainty for the Parisians and it is no secret that the Champions League is their ‘holy grail’.

The German did well to inspire a big performance from his team on Wednesday but he knows any relief he has at the moment is only temporary. Tuchel’s job security depends on PSG winning the Champions League and he will surely be sweating again come their next two-legged knockout tie.

#5 PSG to go all the way in Europe?

After ending their last-16 hoodoo, PSG will no doubt be looking to go all the way in Europe this time around. The draws in the last-16 this time around mean some of the big guns will be knocked out early-on and they must look to take advantage. While one can’t take anything for granted due to the nature of the Champions League, this is surely PSG’s best chance to win the trophy they have coveted for so long.