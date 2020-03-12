Liverpool 2-3 Atletico Madrid: 5 talking points as Atletico knock holders out of Champions League

Atletico Madrid turned the game on its head to knock holders Liverpool out of the UEFA Champions League in an intense clash at the Anfield on Wednesday. FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the key talking points from the encounter.

#1 Wijnaldum equalizer sets up classic

Who else but him? It seemed like Liverpool’s first-half pressure would be in vain, until last season’s European hero Georginio Wijnaldum popped up with another crucial goal. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s ball for Wijnaldum left him with a lot to do, but the Dutchman’s header into the ground was near-perfect and beat Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak to make it 1-0 on the night and one-all on aggregate. The game was now set up perfectly for another European classic, which eventually it turned out to be.

#2 Oblak drags Atletico to extra-time

He has been heralded as one of the world’s best time and again over the past couple of seasons and Jan Oblak showed Anfield his worth—dragging Atletico to extra-time single-handedly. The goalkeeper pulled off save after save as his team defended deep.

Oblak reminded Liverpool of the difference a top keeper can make on the night when the Reds needed their own first-choice custodian more than ever. As for Atletico, they had no right at all to force extra-time, but for their superhuman-like goalkeeper.

#3 Firminho wins it for Liverpool, not!

Roberto Firmino hadn’t scored a goal at Anfield all season but when it finally came, it almost seemed like he had been saving it up for a worthy occasion. Gini Wijnaldum’s dash-and-cross from near the half-line set up Firmino for a header which bounced back off the post onto his feet and he made no mistakes the second time around.

Liverpool wheeled off in celebration and Firminho’s first home goal of the season looked to have won it for his team. Anfield had weaved it’s magic once again. But a certain Marcos Llorente had other ideas.

#4 Adrian howler sends Liverpool packing

Jurgen Klopp will no doubt believe Adrian’s howler that let Marcos Llorente score was the game’s one defining moment. Having already seen a Champions League trophy snatched away from his team courtesy of former goalkeeper Loris Karius, it’s almost cruel that Klopp’s team are victim to another such mistake.

Liverpool were seemingly cruising after Bobby Firminho’s goal in extra time before goalkeeper Adrian sent a routine pass straight to the feet of Atletico midfielder Llorente, who then rolled the ball into the bottom corner past the poorly-positioned goalkeeper. That wasn’t all as Llorente scored another one from outside of the box to put his side 3-2 up on aggregate, with Alvaro Morata then making it 4-2 with almost the last kick of the game.

#5 Liverpool’s season ends with a whimper

When Klopp decided to prioritize the Premier League and the Champions League over domestic cup competitions, he knew the risk it posed and that is something his team must now face. The Premier League was done and dusted a couple of months back and prior to their knockout game against Atletico, Liverpool had already been eliminated from all domestic cups. Having now been knocked out of Europe however, Liverpool have nothing left to play for with over two months of the season left. For a team that is about to claim it’s first league title in 30 years, it is a rather curious predicament to be in!