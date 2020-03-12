PSG v Dortmund: Unwell Kylian Mbappe only on the bench

A bout of illness meant Paris Saint-Germain opted against selecting Kylian Mbappe in their starting line-up to face Borussia Dortmund

Kylian Mbappe was only fit enough to start Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League last-16 second leg against Borussia Dortmund on the bench.

World Cup winner Mbappe has been struggling with illness, though he reportedly tested negative for coronavirus, and was replaced in the starting line-up by Angel Di Maria.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel made two other changes from the team that beat Lyon 5-1 in the Coupe de France in their previous outing, their weekend clash with Strasbourg having been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

Juan Bernat was picked at left-back instead of Layvin Kurzawa and Presnel Kimpembe moved into the starting line-up at the expense of Thomas Meunier, meaning Thilo Kehrer was likely to be deployed at right-back.

Dortmund’s Lucien Favre made one alteration from the team that overcame Bundesliga title rivals Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday, with Jadon Sancho starting ahead of Julian Brandt.

No fans were permitted to attend Wednesday’s match at the Parc des Princes, with Dortmund holding a 2-1 lead from the first leg.