Mbappe included in PSG squad to face Borussia Dortmund

Paris Saint-Germain have named Kylian Mbappe in the squad to face Borussia Dortmund after the forward had been suffering from illness.

Kylian Mbappe is in the Paris Saint-Germain squad to face Borussia Dortmund, but club captain Thiago Silva is out.

Mbappe had been a doubt for the Champions League last-16 second leg at Parc des Princes after struggling with illness.

The France star reportedly had tests for coronavirus, which came back negative, and took part in a training session early on Wednesday.

However, captain Silva will sit out the match due to a hamstring injury sustained last month, while Ander Herrera also remains unavailable.

Idrissa Gueye and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting are also out.

PSG trail 2-1 from the first leg in Germany and are attempting to avoid exiting the competition at this stage for the fourth season in a row.

The game will be held behind closed doors as part of measures implemented by French authorities to curb the spread of coronavirus.