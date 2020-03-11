Champions League preview: Klopp faces biggest test as Liverpool await Simeone’s Atletico Madrid

Jurgen Klopp is undoubtedly one of the best managers in club football in the world currently as he has achieved great things in his career. The German manager has transformed the English Premier League outfit Liverpool from a club fighting for a spot in Europe’s elite club competition to the reigning champions in the space of just three seasons.

In his career, the 52-year-old has many notable achievements, but few might argue that his biggest is to turn his current club into one the most feared team in England as well as in the continent, that too while playing in a league where the money is just not a problem for the so-called ‘big clubs’.

Legacy at risk

But as they say that getting to the top is not the difficult part but staying there is and that is something Klopp and his men are struggling to deal as they await Spanish La Liga giants Atletico Madrid for the second-leg of the UEFA Champions League round-of-16 tie, scheduled to be played at the Anfield.

In the first-leg, against all odds, Atleti proved too stubborn for the defending champions despite struggling on the domestic front and secured an unlikely 1-0 win.

The most worrisome thing for Klopp was to see how his team, who have been able to find ways to score in pretty much every game in last two seasons, failed to have a single shot on target.

Those numbers would call for evaluation and Klopp has too good of a record to suggest that he does not have an answer to how he is going to break one of the most persistent defensive units in Europe over the last decade.

No Alisson, no party?

Under Klopp, Liverpool’s emergence is being exemplary for all the young managers around as he has managed to build a successful team instead of focusing on the superstars only.

One of the key elements which made this Liverpool team the success is their defensive attributes which makes them the toughest unit in Europe to breakdown.

A lot of that success was built around two high-profile signings—goalkeeper Alisson Becker and star centre-back Virgil Van Dijk.

On Wednesday, Klopp’s men will go in the much-awaited clash without one of them as Alisson has been ruled out due to injury.

That development in itself is a significant one as not only it is very hard to find a replacement of one of the best goalkeepers in the world, but his actual replacement—Adrian—is having a hard time between the sticks.

Eyes on the front three

With a weaken defensive unit certain to take part in the match, Klopp will be turning to his tried and trusted front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane to do something which they couldn’t in Madrid just a few weeks back.

The trio has 48 goals and 33 assists in all competitions between them which is why it is no secret that Atletico’s primary objective will be to produce the similar kind of defensive performances they produced in the previous match.

However, Liverpool’s lack of creativity from the middle of the park can once again haunt them in crucial moments.