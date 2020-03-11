Ex-Manchester United star believes Jose Mourinho is responsible for Tottenham Hotspur’s UCL exit

Former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is to blame for the club’s ouster from the UEFA Champions League. Spurs went down 4-0 on aggregate against RB Leipzig, losing the second leg 3-0 on Tuesday.

After the match, Ferdinand claimed that the Portuguese tactician should take the blame of Spurs’ UCL exit. He went on to claim that Dele Alli, who gave an honest assessment of his side’s performance and shared the blame for the defeat, spoke really well and that’s exactly what the club’s fans want to listen from Mourinho.

“He (Dele Alli) spoke really well beyond his years. Very honest. Collective loss, they’re all in it together,” Ferdinand said on BT Sport about Alli’s honest assessment.

“He’s saying the things that the Spurs fans want to hear from their manager. It’s not about who we haven’t got on the pitch, who’s there, who’s fit, who’s ready to fight.

“You’ve got to build them up and give them confidence. Talking about going to a gun fight without bullets – what does that do to the confidence of the likes of Dele, Lucas Moura?

“That hasn’t been forthcoming from Jose. You see a hint of that in the performance tonight,” he added.

‘No team in the world copes with our injuries’ – Mourinho