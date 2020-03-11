Josip Ilicic: How does Atalanta star compare to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo after four-goal haul?

Josip Ilicic continues to take Italy and Europe by storm this season. We take a look at his numbers using Opta stats.
Josip Ilicic smashed a couple of records as Atalanta surged into their first Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday.
Ilicic became the first player to score four goals in a Champions League knockout away game as high-flying Atalanta defeated Valencia 4-3.
The 32-year-old attacker also became the oldest player to score a hat-trick away from home in the Champions League – his stunning haul of five goals across two legs helping Atalanta complete an 8-4 aggregate triumph.
Ilicic – the jewel in Atalanta’s crown – continues to take Italy and Europe by storm this season, but how does he stack up against Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona’s Lionel Messi domestically and abroad?
We take a look at his 2019-20 Serie A and Champions League numbers using Opta stats.
FOUR-GOAL HERO #UCLMOTM
WHAT ELSE? #VCFAtalanta #UCL #Iličić #GoAtalantaGo pic.twitter.com/D1a7upiY2x
— Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) March 10, 2020
Games played
Ilicic: 7/21
Ronaldo: 7/22
Messi: 6/22
Goals
Ilicic: 5/15
Ronaldo: 2/21
Messi: 2/19
Penalties
Ilicic: 2/0
Ronaldo: 0/7
Messi: 0/3
Mins/Goal
Ilicic: 103.2/99.47
Ronaldo: 311/92.62
Messi: 240.5/99.47
Shot Conversion Rate (ex. Blocks)
Ilicic: 45.45/26.79
Ronaldo: 9.09/22.58
Messi: 10.53/23.75
Hat-tricks
Ilicic: 1/1
Ronaldo: 0/1
Messi: 0/3
Four or More Goals (inc. Hat-tricks)
Ilicic: 1/0
Ronaldo: 0/0
Messi: 0/1
Big Chance Conversion percentage
Ilicic: 80/70.59
Ronaldo: 66.67/68.18
Messi: 40/42.86
Assists
Ilicic: 0/5
Ronaldo: 0/3
Messi: 3/12
Dribbles Completed
Ilicic: 21/55
Ronaldo: 14/40
Messi: 47/118
Big Chance Created
Ilicic: 3/13
Ronaldo: 0/6
Messi: 7/22