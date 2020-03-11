Josip Ilicic: How does Atalanta star compare to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo after four-goal haul?

Josip Ilicic continues to take Italy and Europe by storm this season. We take a look at his numbers using Opta stats.

Josip Ilicic smashed a couple of records as Atalanta surged into their first Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday.

Ilicic became the first player to score four goals in a Champions League knockout away game as high-flying Atalanta defeated Valencia 4-3.

The 32-year-old attacker also became the oldest player to score a hat-trick away from home in the Champions League – his stunning haul of five goals across two legs helping Atalanta complete an 8-4 aggregate triumph.

Ilicic – the jewel in Atalanta’s crown – continues to take Italy and Europe by storm this season, but how does he stack up against Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona’s Lionel Messi domestically and abroad?

We take a look at his 2019-20 Serie A and Champions League numbers using Opta stats.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE/LEAGUE

Games played

Ilicic: 7/21

Ronaldo: 7/22

Messi: 6/22

Goals

Ilicic: 5/15

Ronaldo: 2/21

Messi: 2/19

Penalties

Ilicic: 2/0

Ronaldo: 0/7

Messi: 0/3

Mins/Goal

Ilicic: 103.2/99.47

Ronaldo: 311/92.62

Messi: 240.5/99.47

Shot Conversion Rate (ex. Blocks)

Ilicic: 45.45/26.79

Ronaldo: 9.09/22.58

Messi: 10.53/23.75

Hat-tricks

Ilicic: 1/1

Ronaldo: 0/1

Messi: 0/3

Four or More Goals (inc. Hat-tricks)

Ilicic: 1/0

Ronaldo: 0/0

Messi: 0/1

Big Chance Conversion percentage

Ilicic: 80/70.59

Ronaldo: 66.67/68.18

Messi: 40/42.86

Assists

Ilicic: 0/5

Ronaldo: 0/3

Messi: 3/12

Dribbles Completed

Ilicic: 21/55

Ronaldo: 14/40

Messi: 47/118

Big Chance Created

Ilicic: 3/13

Ronaldo: 0/6

Messi: 7/22