Liverpool star urges teammates to take inspiration from famous UCL win over Barcelona as Atletico Madrid visit Anfield

Star Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has urged his teammates to not give any chances to Atletico Madrid as the Reds prepare to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit in their round-of-16 UEFA Champions League encounter against the La Liga giants.

Van Dijk stated that Liverpool will have to show a lot of passion and hard work to make sure they get the better of Atletico at Anfield on Wednesday. He went on to add that they need to go with the mindset that they had in their UCL 2018/19 semifinal second-leg clash vs Barcelona, where Jurgen Klopp’s men overturned a 3-0 first-leg deficit.

“We have to deliver a lot of passion and hard work. We have to get everyone going from the first second to the last,” he said.

“We couldn’t give any chances away against Barcelona, either. We will go with the same mindset as always.

"Hopefully win the game and play good football, but first and foremost, we have to deliver a lot of passion and hard work. We have to get everyone going from the first second to the last.

“We all want to show why we want to go through with our qualities and deserve to be in the next round. But we know Atletico will be tough, They are one of the best in how they play.

“They are aggressive, together and they have fantastic players who can hurt you on the break too,” he added.