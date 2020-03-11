Ex-Tottenham Hotspur star claims Jose Mourinho ‘will be praying’ that Manchester City’s European banned is upheld after UCL exit

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Tom Huddlestone believes that Jose Mourinho will now be praying that Manchester City’s two-year ban from European competitions is not overturned so that his side have a chance of qualifying for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

City have appealed against the ban, which would keep them out of European club competitions for two years. If the ban is upheld, the team finishing fifth on the Premier League table might get a ticket for next season’s UCL qualifiers.

And with Spurs now out of the UCL as well after a 4-0 aggregate defeat to RB Leipzig in the round-of-16, all of their hopes are now pinned on the Premier League.

“Mourinho was probably licking his lips at the thought of Norwich at home in the FA Cup, going into a potential quarter-final against Man Utd but it wasn’t to be,” Huddlestone told BBC 5 Live.

“He’ll be praying that Man City do get a ban so that fifth place is up for grabs which is more realistic, especially with Harry Kane back on the training ground.”

Huddlestone also highlighted the gulf of class between Leipzig and Spurs as Mourinho’s men succumbed to a 3-0 second-leg defeat.

“They’ve just been outclassed. RB Leipzig were well drilled, they knew exactly what was expected of them, whereas Tottenham just looked a bit lost,” he added.

“There was a huge gulf between the quality on display this evening.”