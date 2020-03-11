Atalanta’s four-goal hero Ilicic: I improve with age

Josip Ilicic was the star of the show as Atalanta sailed into the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday.
Josip Ilicic said he improves with age after scoring four goals as Atalanta’s fairytale Champions League run continued against Valencia.
Ilicic’s stunning haul led Atalanta to a 4-3 win away to LaLiga outfit Valencia on Tuesday and an 8-4 aggregate triumph in the last 16.
The 32-year-old attacker became the oldest player to score a hat-trick away from home in the Champions League as Serie A side Atalanta reached their first quarter-final in Europe’s premier club competition.
Slovenian veteran Ilicic also became the first player to score four goals in a Champions League knockout away game.
32y 41d – Atalanta’s Josip Iličić has become the oldest player to score an away Champions League hat-trick, aged 32 years and 41 days. Evergreen. pic.twitter.com/1aOlKQxpfn
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 10, 2020
“We want to show we deserve to be here and improve day by day.
“I improve with age – I am having fun and want to carry on improving.”
Atalanta continue to fly high this season – Gian Piero Gasperini’s side having scored a league-high 70 goals to sit fourth in Serie A.
The Italian entertainers have also netted 16 goals en route to the Champions League quarters.
FOUR-GOAL HERO #UCLMOTM
WHAT ELSE? #VCFAtalanta #UCL #Iličić #GoAtalantaGo pic.twitter.com/D1a7upiY2x
— Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) March 10, 2020
“We’ve won four games in a row, and the Champions League helps us improve. For now we’re very happy with what we’ve achieved.”