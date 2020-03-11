Valencia 3-4 Atalanta: 5 talking points as Atalanta secure maiden Champions League quarterfinals berth

Italian Serie A surprise package Atalanta have knocked Valencia out of the UEFA Champions League with an 8-4 aggregate score in the round-of-16 tie. FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the key talking points from the game.

#1 Irresistible Ilicic scores four

Josip Ilicic has been sensational for Atalanta in the league the past couple of seasons and the attacking midfielder is now proving his worth in Europe as well. The Slovenian put in a stunning individual display to win the game almost entirely by himself—scoring two goals either side of half-time.

Ilicic scored two penalties in the first half, followed by two fine strikes in the 71st and the 82nd minute to put the game to bed—bringing his Champions League goal-tally, which stood at one before the game, to a formidable five goals at full-time.

#2 Disastrous Diakhaby

If Ilicic’s performance was one of the pure class, Mouctar Diakhaby’s display was a horror-show. Diakhaby started off in ominous fashion, giving away a penalty as early as the third minute, which Ilicic duly converted to put Atalanta 5-0 up on aggregate.

Kevin Gameiro’s equalizer at 1-1 gave Valencia hope before Diakhaby appeared once more to gift Valencia a second penalty, Ilicic doing the needful again to score his team’s second of the night. Any momentum his team had gathered, the centre-back destroyed with his lack of concentration and this will not be a game that he will look back on fondly.

#3 Dark horses Atalanta can start dreaming

If there is one thing Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta side do, it is to entertain. It is this very brand of free-flowing football that has led them into the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League. The Italian side can take heart from Tottenham Hotspur’s run to the finals last season as proof that anything is possible once you get to the last-eight.

Atalanta are fourth in the Serie A but have scored 70 goals, 10 more than Lazio who are second with 60 goals scored. Gasperini’s boys have the tools to take the game to the opposition, almost turning it into a punch-for-punch boxing match and will certainly believe they can outscore any team in a goal-fest.

#4 Closed-doors match fails to keep fans at home

As a part of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus epidemic, Valencia’s second-leg tie at the Mestalla was played behind closed doors. However, even the dreaded virus failed to keep fans at bay as thousands gathered to greet the home team’s bus pre-match.

While the approach can certainly be termed as foolhardy, it also showcases the lengths fans are willing to go for the team they love. “Our hearts and souls are always in Mestalla”, read a banner put up over the stadium’s empty seats, perfectly illustrating the sentiments of the supporters for their club.

#5 Valencia can take heart from spirited display

After their capitulation in the first-leg, Valencia’s display in the second-leg was thoroughly refreshing despite a defeat. The Spanish club folded meekly in Italy as Atalanta ran riot, but refused to surrender this time around, despite their opponents scoring just as many as they had in the first leg.

Kevin Gameiro equalized twice to make things level, and Valencia even led briefly at 3-2 after Ferran Torres’s sumptuous lob before another two goals by Ilicic sealed the game.