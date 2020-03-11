RB Leipzig 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur: 5 talking points as shambolic Spurs knocked out of Champions League

Tottenham Hotspur were knocked out of Europe by a fantastic RB Leipzig side that dominated from start to finish. FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the key talking points from the encounter.

#1 Quick-fire Sabitzer double ends Spurs hopes

Tottenham Hotspur were looking to get off to a quick start in Germany and they almost did – before Marcel Sabitzer scored his first goal completely against the run of play in the 10th minute. Timo Werner’s set up was gladly tucked into the net by Sabitzer to open the scoring for Leipzig, despite Hugo Lloris getting a hand to his strike

Tottenham were clearly shaken and began to struggle as Leipzig tried to put the game beyond them with a second goal. It took only 11 more minutes for Sabitzer to virtually seal the game with his second of the night. Manchester City’s on-loan full-back Angelino’s whipped cross was directed into the net with a near-post header by the midfielder, with Lloris again getting a hand to it but failing to save. Game over for Spurs.

#2 Leipzig and Nagelsmann make history

For the uninitiated, purely in terms of age, Julian Nagelsmann is more likely to be thought of as a top-level player coming to the end of his career than as a manager. Indeed, the Leipzig manager has set a new record by becoming the youngest manager to progress from a UEFA Champions League knockout tie.

Similarly, for his team, this is a historic occasion as well. RB Leipzig have qualified for the knockout phases of the Champions League for the first time in their entire history. Big, big moment for both the club and their young manager.

#3 Leaky Spurs defence Mourinho’s big worry

Simply put, there hasn’t been a Jose Mourinho team that leaks goals the way Tottenham Hotspur are doing at the moment. After joining a new club, the first thing the Portuguese usually does is shut up shop, something which hasn’t happened at Spurs – only Aston Villa have conceded more goals amongst Premier League clubs than Tottenham since Mourinho’s appointment.

Even more uncharacteristic is the nature of Tottenham’s games. They play an unusually open brand of football for a Mourinho team, with most games being open, end-to-end affairs. Whatever the case may be, the manager is clearly struggling to get his message across to the team.

#4 Top-four the only priority for Spurs now

Coping with multiple injuries has ultimately proved fatal for a Tottenham Hotspur side who have been knocked out of all the cup competitions this season. Leipzig have ended their European dream on Tuesday while Norwich knocked them out of the FA Cup just a week prior.

Despite patchy form in the league, the equally poor form of the teams around them has meant they are still in contention for a top-four spot. Seven points off Chelsea in fourth place, a top-four finish, should they secure it, will be the only saving grace in what has been a disastrous season.

#5 German teams showing their worth in Europe

Of the three German teams left in the Champions League, none have been handed a straightforward last-16 draw – and none have disappointed with their performance so far.

Bayern Munich thrashed Chelsea 3-0 in the first-leg to more or less seal a quarter-finals berth, Borussia Dortmund dominated PSG for 90 minutes to put them on the brink of an exit and RB Leipzig are through to the quarter-finals with a 4-0 win on aggregate.

It’s becoming increasingly clear that teams from Germany are no longer the pushovers they used to be in Europe and are finally proving their worth.