Champions League preview: Tottenham need vintage Mourinho to turn round-of-16 tie around against RB Leipzig

Jose Mourinho is a renowned name in the football world after having won more than a dozen trophies over the course of the last two decades in four countries across Europe. One of the reasons for the Portuguese’s success is his ability to thrive when others did not give him a chance to succeed.

On Tuesday, Mourinho is facing one of those moments again as his Tottenham Hotspur team are travelling to Germany to face RB Leipzig in the second-leg of the UEFA Champions League round-of-16 clash.

The North London-based club were outplayed in the first-leg while playing at home against the German Bundesliga side who emerged 1-0 victorious, courtesy penalty striker from star striker Timo Werner.

But if a disappointing result in the first-leg was not enough, Spurs are facing a barrage of issues, both on and off the field.

Spurs’ injury crisis

Steven Bergwijn’s name is the latest to be added to the long injury list at the club which also includes the likes of star strikers Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min.

The newly-signed winger has been sidelined for sometime after suffering an ankle sprain which is another blow for the Premier League club.

In the midst of all this is Mourinho. The Portuguese’s recent press conferences have been edgier than ever, and he clearly looks frustrated with his team’s current situation.

Big-game pedigree

However, this is a man famed for being a master navigator of the Champions League. The ‘old Mourinho’, so to say, had a solution for every situation and every team.

From jumping into laundry baskets to circumnavigate a stadium ban to making handcuff gestures on the touchline, he has done it all.

Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid—all the classic Mourinho teams started off as underdogs whom he inspired to titles in the unlikeliest of circumstances—very similar to the situation Spurs face tonight.

But what exactly makes him the perfect candidate to mastermind such a turnaround?

Ever since his first big job at Porto where he led them to a treble, Mourinho’s name has been associated with the big games.

His touchline dash at Old Trafford after Porto scored a late winner to knock Manchester United out of the Champions League is the stuff of fairytales and there have been so many such moments since.

Serie A giants Inter knocking one of the best Barcelona teams ever out of the Champions League is another big result that stands out.

The reason one remembers his antics however is because the results he earns give him the right to ‘take the mickey’.

Statistically, Mourinho is joint-second in Champions League knockout wins (27), a position he shares with the likes of Carlo Ancelotti and Sir Alex Ferguson. Only Pep Guardiola is in front of the trio with 28 wins.

Ability to create a siege mentality

A recurrent theme of Mourinho’s reign in each of the teams he has been successful with is the siege mentality he fosters. This is a manager with special expertise in creating an us-versus-the-world feeling within the club which in turn creates an unbelievable feeling of togetherness, both on and off the pitch.

Snapping at journalists, sarcastically laughing at criticism-filled questions, blaming the referees – it is all to create a feeling of everything being against his team. Taking into account his recent press conferences, one can only assume he is doing the same at Spurs.

You get the feeling that Tottenham Hotspurs will definitely need this mentality if they are to succeed in turning the tie around—especially on a night like this when for once, it actually does feel like everything and everyone might well be against them.

Tactical prowess

Whether or not talks about his man-management being outdated hold credence, Mourinho certainly knows a thing or two about tactics.

Even when going through a relatively disappointing spell at United, he pulled off some ingenious tactical tweaks and even a game as recent as Tottenham’s 2-0 win over champions Manchester City gives a big insight into how good he is tactically—albeit some might disagree.

Inter vs Barcelona, Real vs Barcelona, Chelsea vs United, all of these games are there for everyone to see how tactically shrewd he can be in big matches.

The list of big games where his tactics outshone those of the opponents goes on and on.

Considering all the issues his team are facing—especially with the absence of some of their best players—Spurs need their manager to pull a tactical masterclass out of his hat now more than ever.