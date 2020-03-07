Former Real Madrid star believes club should follow Manchester United’s example against City

Former Real Madrid star Predrag Mijatovic has urged the club to take inspiration from Manchester United’s second-leg win over Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League last season when they take the field against Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s men defeated Madrid 2-1 in the first leg of their UCL round-of-16 tie at Santiago Bernabeu. Zinedine Zidane’s side will have to play out of their skins to turn the first-leg deficit and qualify for the quarterfinal of the tournament.

While in conversation with Marca, Mijatovic said that if United managed to defeat PSG, Madrid can do the same against City. He added that the team needs to score at least two goals so that nothing changes even if Guardiola’s side scores.

“Winning away from home in the Champions League will not be straightforward, and even more so against City. Last season it was [Manchester] United who managed to defeat [Paris Saint-Germain]. Why not Real Madrid?

“We will have opportunities throughout the game. Real Madrid have not said the last word. You have to score two goals at least and that should be the target. If they score, nothing changes. Nothing is lost,” he said about Madrid’s chances in the second leg of their round-of-16 UCL tie vs City.