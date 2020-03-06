UEFA president opens up on Manchester City’s two-year ban from European competitions

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has opened up on Manchester City’s two-year ban from all European competitions. Ceferin said that City are their asset like every other club and he respects them.

The UEFA president opened up on City’s situation while in conversation with Sky Sports. He added that the football governing body doesn’t want to say that ‘now we don’t like Manchester City’.

“As with other clubs, they are our asset, I respect them,” he said. “I don’t want to say that, ‘now we don’t like Manchester City’. We like them, they are our club. But this process is a separate thing, that I don’t interfere with.

“I cannot comment [on] Manchester City, or any other case, out of two reasons. One reason is because I don’t know anything about it and the second is, it’s not correct for a president to comment [on] the case that is dealt by an independent body. So, absolutely impossible to say anything more.”

Ceferin was quizzed about UEFA’s legal fight with City as well. In reply, he said, “We are not fighting anybody. We professionally defend our position. I don’t like that we speak about Manchester City only. We punished five to ten clubs per season. It’s a regular procedure. Let’s see.”

However, he has his doubts over whether UEFA would want an out-of-court settlement with the club. “I doubt [it]. But, again, I don’t want to comment. I don’t want to comment. But I doubt it’s possible.”

Ceferin also isn’t sure whether CAS will make their ruling before the end of the current season. “Hard to say. As much as I heard, it’s a big file and I would have to ask our lawyers about the usual time of the decision. It’s really impossible to say.”