Reports: Barcelona-Napoli UCL round-of-16 encounter could be played behind closed doors due to coronavirus threat

The UEFA Champions League round-of-16 second leg encounter between Barcelona and Napoli could be played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus outbreak, reports have emerged. Multiple football matches and leagues across the globe have been affected by the outbreak.

According to reports in Evening Standard, the Barcelona vs Napoli encounter, which will be played at the Camp Nou, runs the risk of being played in an empty stadium. The report cites the Spanish authorities’ decision to hold UCL round-of-16 second leg match between Valencia and Atalanta (10th March) and UEFA Europa League round-of-16 second-leg encounter between Inter and Getafe (19th March) behind closed doors.

“These professional sports competition events, in which a high presence of fans coming from the coronavirus risk areas is expected, the recommendation is that they should be held behind closed doors,” Spanish health minister Salvador Illa said in a press conference on Tuesday as per Evening Standard.

Though he did not mention the Barcelona vs Napoli encounter, the match which is scheduled for 18th March could be played behind closed doors if there is no improvement in the current conditions regarding the coronavirus outbreak in Europe. The tie is finely poised at 1-1 as Dries Mertens’s opener at Stadio San Paolo was cancelled by Antoine Griezmann before Arturo Vidal was sent off one minute from the full-time whistle.