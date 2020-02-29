Cristiano Ronaldo confident that Juventus will make a comeback against Lyon in UCL

Cristiano Ronaldo is confident of Juvents’s chances in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 encounter vs Lyon. The Portuguese wasn’t at his best at Juventus fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the French side.

Ronaldo is of the opinion that such results can happen in football and is confident that they will qualify for the quarterfinals of the tournament. He added that there are no easy games in the Champions League.

“What took place in Lyon can happen, that’s football, we’re not happy with our performance,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“In the Champions League it can happen as it’s always difficult, but we have the return leg, and we are confident that we will reverse the result and progress. The Champions League is the toughest competition, all the teams are tough and there are no easy games.

“But we will play at home, I hope with our fans,” he said referring to the possibility that the match might be played behind closed doors due to coronavirus fears. “I am very convinced that we will pass [to the quarter-finals],” he added.

Whether Juventus manage to make it through to the quarterfinal or not remains to be seen.