Gabriel Jesus wary of Real Madrid threat after UCL win at Santiago Bernabeu

Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus is aware that Real Madrid can still mount a comeback in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 tie. City ran out 2-1 winners in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu in an encounter which saw Sergio Ramos get a red card.

Jesus is wary of Madrid’s threat and knows Los Blancos can beat City in the second leg at Etihad. “The challenge is coming and it’s the biggest of the season. We know Real can go to the Etihad and beat us,” he said as per Goal.

“Sunday is important. It’s been a big week because we played Leicester away, a team with a lot of quality, and went seven points in front of them. So we’ve had two very good games – and now it’s a final. It’s important to win the first title of the season.”

Jesus also highlighted how he enjoyed playing on the left side of attack during City’s win over Madrid. “I enjoy the work,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if I have to run back to help my team-mates, I am young, I have the power and energy to do it.

“I enjoy the position a lot because I can go back and help the full-backs. I am very comfortable there but we have a lot of quality players.

“We are very proud of the performance but we know they have a lot of quality, a lot of amazing players. They are a big club and now there will be another game, the second leg.”