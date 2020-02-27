Rio Ferdinand picks Premier League giants as favourites to win UEFA Champions League

Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand has picked arch-rivals and current UEFA Champions League title holders, Liverpool, as favourites to lift the coveted trophy yet again. Though Jurgen Klopp’s men are currently behind on aggregate in their round-of-16 tie against Atletico Madrid, they are yet to welcome the La Liga giants at Anfield.

Ferdinand is of the opinion that they will manage to get past Diego Simeone’s side as their home stadium and the support gives the tie ‘a different dimension. He added Bayern Munich to his list of favourites as well and was impressed by the way they demolished Chelsea on Tuesday but was quick to add that they might have peaked a bit early.

“I can’t look no further than Liverpool, if I’m honest,” Ferdinand told BT Sport (via Metro).

“I think they’ll go through against Atletico Madrid, I think it’s a tough game but I think Anfield gives it a different dimension. Bayern Munich looked great yesterday against a team who are searching for form and their own indentity at the moment in Chelsea.

“So they may have peaked a bit early, who knows, going forward they are great but defensively I would be concerned a little bit about Bayern. But Liverpool are my standout favourites.”