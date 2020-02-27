Maurizio Sarri slams Juventus players after UCL defeat to Lyon

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has slammed his players for failing to understand the importance of moving the ball quickly during their 1-0 defeat to Lyon in the first leg of UEFA Champions League round-of-16.

The Italian tactician launched into his players after the defeat and was extremely unhappy with their collective performance in the encounter. Sarri claimed that his side lacked ‘determination and aggression’ and though they put up a much-improved show in the second half, it was ‘not enough for a Champions League match’.

“I cannot get the players to understand the importance of moving the ball quickly. It’s difficult to explain why, but our first half moved the ball too slowly, with no movement, so naturally the opposition were going to press, win the ball back and even score,” Sarri said while in conversation with Sky Sport Italia.

“We lacked determination and aggression when attacking, and for 15 minutes lacked it defensively too,” the Juventus manager added. “We were unlucky to concede when De Ligt was off injured.

“The second half was better, but frankly it’s not enough for a Champions League match. I don’t know why, I cannot get the players to understand the importance of moving the ball quickly.

“This is fundamental, we’ll keep working on it and sooner or later this concept will get into their heads. I continued to tell them, and there were many who were doing it, moving the ball too slowly and therefore getting into the wrong positions.”

