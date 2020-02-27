Kevin de Bruyne starred for Manchester City as they defeated Real Madrid 2-1 in the first leg of the Champions League 2019-20 round-of-16, on Wednesday night at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Afterwards, he also warned his Manchester City teammates that their job is not yet done completely, as they will have to face Real Madrid in the second leg of the same fixture, at the Etihad Stadium later in March.

“It [Real Madrid] is a big team and a big stadium and we know that they are one of the favourites but I think we came here with a goal to have a good performance today, that’s what we did,” de Bruyne told BT Sport after the final whistle on Wednesday.

“I think it was a very good start for the first game, I think the first 15 minutes we struggled a bit but you have to go through the storm and then pretty even first-half.”

“We started the second-half really well and the goal comes at a little bit of a bad moment because I think we were dominating at the time. But our response was brilliant, a beautiful goal from Gabby [Gabriel Jesus] and the second goal we score with the penalty was very important. It’s a really good start for us,” he explained further.

“We’re only halfway there, it’s going to be an important game at home,” the Belgium international added, before concluding:

“But now we have Sunday, a final, so now we have to recover as quickly as possible and be ready to win on Sunday.”

Quotes via Manchester Evening News.