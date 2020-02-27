After Manchester United won 2-1 against Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2019-20 round-of-16 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night, Pep Guardiola explained his decision not to play with an out-and-out striker while also suggesting that he could change for the second leg.

In case you missed it, both Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero – who are two of the most important names in Guardiola’s squad at Manchester City – were benched for the Real Madrid game. While Sterling replaced Bernardo Silva in the 73rd minute of the match to get 17 minutes of playing time, Aguero was totally unused.

Guardiola also chose not to deploy a main striker in his starting XI on Wednesday, as Gabriel Jesus got deployed out wide. Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva were key as false nines for the Spanish manager in his changed system, and to his merit, the Sky Blues managed to beat the 13-time UCL champions while also scoring two away goals and tightening their grip on a quarter-finals berth.

Explaining his decision, Guardiola said: “We decided to play without a proper striker for the way they defend, so high, so aggressive and when that happens you make the pitch wide, you put balls in and they’re good at winning these ball, they want to put it to the wingers, in the first minutes we suffered but after 10 or 15 minutes.”

“With Aymer[ic Laporte] we had more fluidity.”

“I look at the opponents, most. We had 10 free days and in those days I watched the most amount of matches of Real Madrid, their defensive game was different,” he explained further, before concluding:

“That’s why we changed, the space was to attack, but never since I’ve been a coach have I gone to defend.”

Quotes via Manchester Evening News.